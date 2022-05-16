World Hypertension Day 2022: High blood pressure is a 'silent killer'

World Hypertension Day is observed every May 17th in order to raise awareness and promote hypertension prevention, detection and control. High blood pressure is the main risk factor to develop cardiovascular disease.

Blood pressure is the force exerted by circulating blood against the walls of the body’s arteries, the major blood vessels in the body. Hypertension is when blood pressure is too high.

Blood pressure is written as two numbers. The first (systolic) number represents the pressure in blood vessels when the heart contracts or beats. The second (diastolic) number represents the pressure in the vessels when the heart rests between beats.

Hypertension is diagnosed if, when it is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥90 mmHg.

More than one billion people around the world live with hypertension (high blood pressure), which is a major cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide.

The burden of hypertension is felt disproportionately in low- and middle-income countries, where two thirds of cases are found, largely due to increased risk factors in those populations in recent decades.

What’s more, around half of people living with hypertension are unaware of their condition, putting them at risk of avoidable medical complications and death.

Theme for the year

This year's theme is Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer; focusing on combatting low awareness rates worldwide, especially in low to middle income areas, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

History

World Hypertension Day (WHD) is a day designated and initiated by The World Hypertension League (WHL), which is itself an umbrella to organizations of 85 national hypertension societies and leagues. The day was initiated to increase the awareness of hypertension.

This was especially important because of the lack of appropriate knowledge among hypertensive patients. The WHL launched its first WHD on May 14, 2005. Since 2006, the WHL has been dedicating May 17 of every year as WHD.

In 2005, as the inaugural effort, the theme was simply "Awareness of high blood pressure".

The 2006 theme was "Treat to goal", with a focus on keeping blood pressure under control.

The recommended blood pressures are less than 140/90 mmHg for the general population and for the hypertensive population without any other complications, and less than 130/80 mmHg for those with diabetes mellitus or chronic kidney disease. These are the cut-off values recommended by international and Canadian guidelines.

The 2007 WHD theme was "Healthy diet, healthy blood pressure". Through such specific themes, the WHL intends to raise awareness not only of hypertension, but also of factors contributing to an increase in the incidence of hypertension and on ways to prevent it.

In an effort to empower the public, the theme for 2008 was "Measure your blood pressure…at home". Recent reports confirm the ease, accuracy and safety of blood pressure measurements using home monitors.

For the five-year period 2013-2018, the theme of WHD was "Know Your Numbers" with the goal of increasing high blood pressure awareness in all populations around the world.

Facts about hypertension

Hypertension ̶ or elevated blood pressure ̶ is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risks of heart, brain, kidney and other diseases.

An estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years worldwide have hypertension, most (two-thirds) living in low- and middle-income countries.

An estimated 46% of adults with hypertension are unaware that they have the condition.

Less than half of adults (42%) with hypertension are diagnosed and treated.

Approximately 1 in 5 adults (21%) with hypertension have it under control.

Hypertension is a major cause of premature death worldwide.

One of the global targets for noncommunicable diseases is to reduce the prevalence of hypertension by 33% between 2010 and 2030.

Hypertension symptoms

Hypertension is called a "silent killer". Most people with hypertension are unaware of the problem because it may have no warning signs or symptoms. For this reason, it is essential that blood pressure is measured regularly.

When symptoms do occur, they can include early morning headaches, nosebleeds, irregular heart rhythms, vision changes, and buzzing in the ears. Severe hypertension can cause fatigue, nausea, vomiting, confusion, anxiety, chest pain, and muscle tremors.

The only way to detect hypertension is to have a health professional measure blood pressure. Having blood pressure measured is quick and painless. Although individuals can measure their own blood pressure using automated devices, an evaluation by a health professional is important for assessment of risk and associated conditions.

How to avoid hypertension

Reducing salt intake (to less than 5g daily).

Eating more fruit and vegetables.

Being physically active on a regular basis.

Avoiding use of tobacco.

Reducing alcohol consumption.

Limiting the intake of foods high in saturated fats.

Eliminating/reducing trans fats in diet.

How to manage hypertension

Reducing and managing stress.

Regularly checking blood pressure.

Treating high blood pressure.

Managing other medical conditions.

Monday, May 16, 2022