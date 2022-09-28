World Heart Day: Here's how you can keep your heart healthy

Representative image | Photo: Pinterest

World Heart Day is observed on every September 29, to create awareness about cardiovascular diseases, including their prevention and their global impact. World Heart Federation (WHF), in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO), announced the establishment of World Heart Day in 1999.

Last week, India woke up to the unfortunate news of comedian Raju Shrivastav's untimely demise after a week of cardiac arrest and hospitalisation. In June, this year Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar (46) died due to the same reason and so did other artistes like Sidharth Shukla (40), Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra (36), and Mandira Bedi’s husband and producer Raj Kaushal (50). Over the years, the rate of heart attacks in young people has increased. According to a study, a heart attack is now common in people aged 40 and below. But why are young people at risk of a heart attack, despite the longevity of life has increased in India, and what is causing the death of young people, especially celebrities?

There are many factors that will make a heart weak like family history, lack of exercise, food intake habits and many other.

Many doctors suggests that a brisk walk, jogging, cycling, swimming for two hours in a week and a proper balanced meal can help to keep you heart healthy.

Dr Amit P Gawande, Consultant Pulmonologist and Critical Care Specialist, explains that there are three reasons why young people are at heart attack risk. “Primary reason is undiagnosed higher blood pressure because until someone has a problem no one gets it checked, especially when you are young. The second reason is smoking. India has the highest number of smokers and it certainly affects your heart. The third is the lifestyle and stress,” says Dr Gawande.