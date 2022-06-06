World Food Safety Day 2022: Theme and significance

Representative Image | Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

World Food Safety Day is an annual celebration to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks.

World Food Safety Day is June 7. The United Nations has declared this day to draw global attention to the health consequences of contaminated food and water.

The event marks its fourth edition this year, gaining more relevance worldwide. Its main objective is to draw attention and inspire actions to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food safety, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development.

Theme

This year's theme is "Safer Food, Better Health" The access of safe food is essential for the health and well-being of people, animals and the environment. Only when food is safe, we can benefit from its nutritional value and the mental and social benefits of sharing a safe meal.

We all have a role to play, from farm to table, in making sure the food we eat is safe and doesn't harm our health. Safe food is essential to promoting consumer health and well-being and ending hunger, two of the 17 main UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Food safety is everyone's business” is the slogan for World Food Safety Day and urges that we all play a role in maintaining food safety throughout the entire supply chain, from farm to table.

Importance Of Food Safety

Access to sufficient amounts of safe food is key to sustaining life and promoting good health. Foodborne illnesses are usually infectious or toxic in nature and often invisible to the plain eye, caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites or chemical substances entering the body through contaminated food or water.

Food safety has a critical role in assuring that food stays safe at every stage of the food chain - from production to harvest, processing, storage, distribution, all the way to preparation and consumption.

With an estimated 600 million cases of foodborne illnesses annually, unsafe food is a threat to human health and economies, disproportionally affecting vulnerable and marginalized people, especially women and children, populations affected by conflict, and migrants.

An estimated 4,20,000 people around the world die every year after eating contaminated food and children under 5 years of age carry 40% of the foodborne disease burden, with 1,25,000 deaths every year.

World Food Safety Day on 7 June aims to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly facilitate the observance of World Food Safety Day, in collaboration with Member States and other relevant organizations.

This international day is an opportunity to strengthen efforts to ensure that the food we eat is safe, mainstream food safety in the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally.

Do Your Part!

Consumers have the power to drive change.

By making safe and healthy dietary choices, you help reduce the global burden of disease and support sustainable food systems.

Universities, schools and workplaces should include food safety education into wellness policies. Consider including food safety education training as part of professional development.

Food halls and c anteens should ensure that all food safety regulations are followed by, for example, applying Hazard Analysis and Critical Points (HACCP) processes and all relevant standard operating procedures, as well as by providing adequate training to anyone handling food.

Involve families in food safety activities, allowing them to learn and inform others that by changing simple day-to-day actions, they can reduce the risk of foodborne disease. WHO's Five Keys to Safer Food are a helpful tool to use to develop posters, brochures or educational videos.