World Coconut Day 2022: All you need to know about this day

World Coconut Day 2022: "Growing Coconut for a Better Future and Life". |

World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2 every year. Coconut have been a powerhouse with a vast range of products and benefits. Every part of it is utilized to the core. From it's flesh to it's water and even the husk, every part of the coconut can be used. Coconut is also highly nutritious.

In Sanskrit, the coconut tree is referred to as a “kalpavriksha," or “tree of heaven," because it provides all that is required for survival, example: food, fuel, medicine, cosmetics, building materials, and many other things.

The first World Coconut Day was celebrated in 2009. It is observed on September 2 annually to commemorate the formation of Asian Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) with great enthusiasm.

On the occasion of World Coconut Day, people who have exceeded in coconut farming industry, and other coconut-related activities are awarded. Better and developed techniques to use and produce coconut products are introduced. The major aspects focused on the day are as follows:

a) Uses and importance

b) Interpret policies and express the plan of action for the sector

c) Advanced technology in coconut farming

In India, the Coconut Development Board (CDB) conducts various events in different parts of the country on the World Coconut Day. This day is observed in India in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, etc.

Coconut water is not only naturally sweet but also provides a boost of hydration and several important nutrients to the body. Many believe that it also aids weight loss because of its nutrient qualities with fairly low calories. Coconut contains rich source of electrolytes, lauric acid, many antioxidants and also has antibacterial, anti-fungal properties.

Coconut butter, coconut cream and coconut oil are byproducts used in beauty products, and the husks and leaves of coconuts are used for making doormats, roofs, and huts.

A study on the medicinal benefits of coconut oil displays the rich content of Vitamin C and E and the anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties of coconut oil make it the ace game for rejuvenating hair and scalp health.

People all across the world, but especially in India, burn coconut husks because they naturally repel mosquitoes.

The World Coconut Day theme for the year 2022 is "Growing Coconut for a Better Future and Life".