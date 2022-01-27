Willing to contract COVID-19 for science? Oxford seeks volunteers for medical trial

Oxford University is looking for volunteers who would willing get exposed to the novel coronavirus and help them study health consequences. The findings is aimed to foster future vaccine development - much quicker and more efficient.

According to Reuters, this is the world's first medical trial authorised to deliberately expose participants to the coronavirus to help develop better vaccines. Researchers are close to establishing the weakest possible virus infection that assures about half of people exposed to it get asymptomatic or mild Covid-19.

"This is the immune response we then need to induce with a new vaccine. The trial's findings will help make future vaccine development much quicker and more efficient," the report quoted Helen McShane, Oxford University Professor of Vaccinology and the study's chief investigator.

The participants who would be likely to take this up must be healthy individuals aged between 18 to 30. For research purposes and avoiding spread of the virus to others, the selected group will be quarantined for at least 17 days and any who develop symptoms will be given Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment Ronapreve.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:59 PM IST