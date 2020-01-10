Will soon send articles of impeachment against Trump to Senate: Nancy Pelosi

"I will send them over when I'm ready. And, that will probably be soon," the speaker of the house of representatives told reporters during her weekly news conference. "He said if you don't send them over I'm going to pass the Mexico-US-Canada Trade Agreement. Okay, but we want to see what they are willing to do. The manner in which they will do it. But we will not let them say this is just like Clinton. It's not," Pelosi said.

Documents, documentation, witnesses, facts, truth. That is what they're afraid of, she alleged. On the other hand, the Republican leadership in the Senate accused Pelosi of delaying the procedure. "You can see that the Senate is not going to dilly dally around while we're waiting to see what Speaker Pelosi wants to do on impeachment and these committees are going to act very quickly next week.

"So, whenever the Leader decides to bring this up we'll be ready to go," Senator Chuck Grassley said. Trump, in an interaction with reporters, said that he would leave it to the Senate to decide on the future of the impeachment proceedings. "I'm going to leave it to the Senate, but I'd like to hear the whistleblower," he said in response to a question.

Hitting out at former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, Trump said, "I'd like to hear Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. You know, how does Hunter Biden with no experience whatsoever--would anybody-- would you like the Hunter Biden job?" "He has no experience, making no money, and then all of a sudden he's making millions and millions of dollars? You'd take that? Would you leave the union for that? I think so," the president said.