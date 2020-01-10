US House passes resolution limiting Donald Trump's power to carry out military action against Iran

In a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, House Speaker Pelosi deemed the US' strike that killed Soeimani as "provocative" and "disproportionate". She said that the decision to carry out strikes that dramatically escalated the tensions between Iran and the United States was taken without consulting the Congress.

The speaker said the Trump administration's killing of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, "endangered our service members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran." Pelosi added that some members of Congress have "serious, urgent concerns" about the president's strategy, which the administration did not assuage with a Wednesday briefing or its "insufficient" notification of the strike to Congress under the War Powers Act.

"The Administration must work with Congress to advance an immediate, effective de-escalation strategy that prevents further violence. America and the world cannot afford a war," Pelosi said in announcing the vote on the war powers resolution, led by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.