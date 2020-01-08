'All is well': Donald Trump responds to Iranian attacks

Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq, targeting at least two bases at Al-Asad and Abril, Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday.

The defence department said that the US is working on initial battle damage assessments and the bases have been put on high alert to prevent further attacks. The attack comes days after Washington assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. President Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation, officials said.

Soon after which, US President Donald Trump tweeted saying, "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."