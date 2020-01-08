Oil prices spike over 4.5% after Iran strikes two US military bases in Iraq

Iran has launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. Soon after the attack oil prices spiked on Wednesday morning, rising over 4.5 percent at one point.

The benchmark WTI jumped as much as 4.53 percent to $65.54 a barrel before settling down slightly after Iran unleashed its first response to the US assassination of military commander Qasem Soleimani.