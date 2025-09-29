Who Was Thomas Jacob Sanford? Former US Marine And Michigan Church Shooter

Thomas Jacob Sanford: Former US Marine And Michigan Church Shooter | X

Michigan: At least four people were killed, while eight others were injured as a gunman opened fire on people attending a Sunday service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in the United States' Michigan. According to reports, the assailant rammed a pickup truck into the doors of the Church before opening fire and setting the building ablaze. The incident took place at around 10:25 am (local time). The gunman has been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford.

Police Chief William Renye told reporters that Sanford got out of the four-door pickup with two American flags in the truck and started shooting, reported The Associated Press. As per James Dier of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the assailant apparently used gas to start the fire and also had explosive devices. However, it is not confirmed yet.

Who Was Thomas Jacob Sanford?

Jacob was a former US Marine. He is a resident of the nearby town of Burton. The gunman had graduated from a nearby high school in 2004, reported The New York Times, citing official records. He reportedly served in the Marines from 2004 to 2008. He is also reportedly known by the name "Jake" by his friends and family.

As per NBC, Sanford held the titles of organisational automotive mechanic and vehicle recovery operator. In 2007, the former US Marine reportedly began a seven-month deployment under Operation Iraqi Freedom. He left the corps later.

The assailant was promoted to the rank of sergeant during his service and had his last duty assignment at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina before he left the Marines in June 2008, reported NBC, citing official records.

He was also awarded several medals for his service, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

He was shot and killed by the police as he tried to flee from the spot. After the suspect left the church, two officers pursued him and "engaged in gunfire," Renye said.

The FBI is investigating the shooting incident.