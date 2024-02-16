Who Was Alexei Navalny? Vladimir Putin's Critic & Russian Opposition Leader Who Died In Prison

AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s critic and jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Friday, said the prison authority where he had been serving his sentence. Reports suggest that Navalny felt sick during a walk, fainted and died inside the prison premises.

Russian opposition leader Navalny felt sick during a walk, fainted and died quickly after that, as per Russian prison services statement. https://t.co/6D5WU6GcJn pic.twitter.com/XEsPd4BX1u — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) February 16, 2024

The sudden death of Navalny has raised questions as many people are sharing a video on social media which allegedly shows Navalny appearing in a court hearing via video link on February 15. Reports suggest that Navalny looks fit and healthy during the court appearance.

Watch the video here:

Yesterday's video of Alexei Navalny at the Kovrov court hearing. Alexei was cheerful and healthy



Video: SOTAvision // Antonina Favorskaya pic.twitter.com/OQGnGYYrVZ — SOTA English (@sotavisioneng) February 16, 2024

Who Was Alexei Navalny?

One of Putin's most prominent and steadfast opponents, 47-year-old Navalny, was being imprisoned in a prison around 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle, where he was given a 19-year term under a "special regime."

Alexei Anatolievich Navalny was a Russian opposition leader, lawyer, anti-corruption activist and political prisoner.

Leader of the Russia of the Future party and founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, Navalny organised anti-government demonstrations and ran for office to advocate reforms against corruption in Russia, and against President Vladimir Putin and his government. Navalny was also a member of the Russian Opposition Coordination Council member.

Awarded the Sakharov Prize for his work on human rights

He was recognised by Amnesty International as a prisoner of conscience and was awarded the Sakharov Prize for his work on human rights.

Navalny and his team, through his various social media channels, have published material about corruption in Russia, organised political demonstrations and promoted his campaigns.

Campaign against election fraud, government corruption

Navalny investigated Putin's inner circle, campaigned against election fraud and government corruption, and shared the results in stylish videos that received hundreds of millions of views, all of which contributed to the 2011–12 Russian demonstrations.

Moments before Alexei Navalny was sentenced to prison today for surviving a Russian state assassination attempt, he drew a heart for his wife on the glass cage where he was being held.



Read his court speech here ➡️ https://t.co/Up3z2Vb3JB pic.twitter.com/P1TuEFBS4i — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) February 3, 2021

Attack on Navalny by Russia's FSB security force

After being accused of being poisoned with Novichok by Russia's FSB security force in 2020, Navalny went into a coma and was flown to Germany for medical attention. After making a full recovery, he went back to Russia in January 2021, when he was detained on suspicion of violating his parole and given the first of several prison sentences that resulted in more than 30 years in prison.