Who is Tashnuva Anan Shishir? All you need to know about Bangladesh's first transgender news anchor

Tashnuva Anan Shishir is all set to become Bangladesh's first transgender news anchor. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Shishir will be seen presenting a regular news bulletin for the first time at a private satellite television channel Boishakhi Television.

"Tashnuva Anan Shishir will start her career in news at Boishakhi TV from March 8, International Women’s Day," the channel said in a statement. Reportedly, the channel came up with this maiden initiative to not only mark International Women's Day on March 8 but also in celebration of the country's 50 years of independence on March 26.

All you need to know about Tashnuva Anan Shishir:

Tashnuva Anan Shishir is a renowned model and social worker. She has also been into acting for a long time. Shishir began her acting career in 2007 with the theatre troupe Natua. She has been a part of the theatre troupe BotTola for more than two years and has appeared in many notable productions. Recently, she has signed up for two movies and will be playing a female football coach in one of the films. Reportedly, Shishir is also a dancer and a voice artiste.

According to a report, Shishir has recently earned her scholarships to pursue higher studies in the Master of Public Health (MPH) program at the James P Grant School of Public Health (JPGSPH), Brac University, along with another iconic transgender woman in the country Ho Chi Minh Islam.

As a social worker, Shishir has volunteered for organizations including Sangat - A Feminist Network, Roopban, Oboyob, and Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC). She has worked as the project officer in Bandhu Social Welfare Society. She was also the Executive Officer for the National Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh

Speaking about her appointment as a news anchor, Tashnuva Anan Shishir said she was overwhelmed. "I cannot express how overwhelming this is, for myself and my community. Individuals from my community have been bullied and harassed for long, and only exposure like this can help create room for the development of our people in the society," she said.

Shishir said her dream is to build a team with aspiring dancers, actors and media personalities from the transgender community to raise awareness about the obstacles they face. "I want to help these individuals build sustainable livelihoods. We need to prioritise people's capabilities over their gender identities," she added.