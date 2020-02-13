Who is Rishi Sunak? 6 things you need to know about UK's first Hindu finance minister

Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak was appointed as the UK's new finance minister on Thursday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Cabinet reshuffle.
Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy, will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Earlier, Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.
The 39-year-old is set to move into No. 11 Downing Street, next door to the Prime Minister's Office as he takes charge of the second most important government position as the finance minister.
6 things you need to know about Rishi Sunak:
1. Rishi Sunak was born on May 12, 1980, in Southampton to parents Yashvir, a general practitioner and Usha, a pharmacist. His grandparents were born in Punjab.
2. Sunak has studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Lincoln College and later obtained an MBA from Stanford University.
3. He is married to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy in August 2009. The couple has two daughters.
4. Sunak worked as an analyst for investment banking firm Goldman Sachs and then became a hedge-fun manager for The Children's Investment Fund Management and later partner.
5. He entered Parliament in October 2014, elected to represent Richmond in Yorkshire, the constituency previously held by William Hague, a former foreign secretary and party Leader.
6. Sunak voted for former prime minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, but backed Johnson to be the new leader after May announced she was stepping down.
(With inputs from PTI)
