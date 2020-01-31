Arvind Krishna: 5 things you need to know about IBM's newly appointed CEO

Here are 5 things you need to know about IBM's newly appointed CEO:

1. Arvind Krishna has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

2. Currently IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software, he leads the IBM business unit that provides the cloud and data platform on which IBM's clients build the future. His current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research.

3. Previously, he was general manager of IBM's Systems and Technology Group's development and manufacturing organization, according to the company. Prior to that, Krishna built and led many of IBM's data-related businesses.

4. Last year, Krishna led the largest acquisition in IBM's history - the $34 billion takeover of open source software giant Red Hat. In India, Red Hat, which specialises in Linux operating systems, has engineering facilities in Pune and Bengaluru.

5. Krishna is the recipient of distinguished alumni awards from IITK and the University of Illinois, is the co-author of 15 patents, has been the editor of IEEE and ACM journals, and has published extensively in technical conferences and journals.