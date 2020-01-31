Arvind Krishna: 5 things you need to know about IBM's newly appointed CEO

Arvind Krishna, the newly-appointed CEO of the world's oldest technology company IBM, has joined the high-profile league of Indian-American honchos who are calling the shots at the $1-trillion strong companies in the Silicon Valley.
Krishna, 57, joins Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Adobe President and CEO Santanu Narayan and Mastercard's CEO Ajay Banga -- people who have taken the Indian talent to new heights.
Krishna who is currently IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software and will succeed Ginni Rometty, 62 who will retire after almost 40 years with the company at the end of the year.
Here are 5 things you need to know about IBM's newly appointed CEO:
1. Arvind Krishna has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
2. Currently IBM Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software, he leads the IBM business unit that provides the cloud and data platform on which IBM's clients build the future. His current responsibilities also include the IBM Cloud, IBM Security and Cognitive Applications business, and IBM Research.
3. Previously, he was general manager of IBM's Systems and Technology Group's development and manufacturing organization, according to the company. Prior to that, Krishna built and led many of IBM's data-related businesses.
4. Last year, Krishna led the largest acquisition in IBM's history - the $34 billion takeover of open source software giant Red Hat. In India, Red Hat, which specialises in Linux operating systems, has engineering facilities in Pune and Bengaluru.
5. Krishna is the recipient of distinguished alumni awards from IITK and the University of Illinois, is the co-author of 15 patents, has been the editor of IEEE and ACM journals, and has published extensively in technical conferences and journals.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)