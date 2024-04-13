Who Is Riddhi Patel Who Was Arrested For Threatening To 'Murder' Bakersfield Council Members In US

Who Is Riddhi Patel Who Drew Reference To Mahatma Gandhi While Threatening To 'Murder' Bakersfield Council Members In US | X

California: During Bakersfield city council meeting in California on Wednesday, a protester Riddhi Patel was arrested for making threats to the council members. As per a report of Fox News, "She made alarming threats towards council members and Republican Mayor Karen Goh, citing their lack of support for a cease-fire resolution against Israel and increased security measures at the government building in response to ongoing anti-Israel protests."

Who is Riddhi Patel

Riddhi Patel is a 28 year old pro-Palestine Indian American citizen. According to a report by California based news organisation functioning from Bakers' Field itself, "Riddhi Patel is the Economic Development Coordinator for the Center for Race, Poverty and the Environment according to the organisation's website and her LinkedIn Profile." As per the report, Riddhi joined the Centre on Race, Poverty and the environment in September 2020. She was born and raised in Bakersfield and she attended Stockdale High school. She completed Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from Saint Louis University in 2017. She returned to Bakersfield in 2019.

Pro-Palestine organisation distances itself from Riddhi's comments

Riddhi Patel along with being a part of Centre on Race, Poverty and the environment, is a strong pro-palestine activist. Soon after the incident came to light, the United Liberation Front, a pro-Palestinian group that has been advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza took to X (former twitter) and distanced itself from any threatening statements being made by anyone. The post said, "United Liberation Front unequivocally condemns any statements that threaten public officials. The comments in question made tonight by a speaker run counter to our values and do not represent United Liberation Front."

PUBLIC STATEMENT TO THE MEDIA FOR RELEASE - 04/10/2024



United Liberation Front unequivocally condemns any statements that threaten public officials. The comments in question made tonight by a speaker run counter to our values and do not represent United Liberation Front. pic.twitter.com/vNjEVvvn5V — United Liberation Front (@ULFBakersfield) April 12, 2024

Meanwhile, mixed reactions were triggered from Netizens. X user- @0mNam0 said, "We seriously need to expose US double standards. Pannun gives open threats to attack our PM, our country yet he is protected by US special forces. One lady who got emotional and cursed the US law makers was immediately arrested. Where is Freedom of speech now??"

We seriously need to expose US double standards.



Pannun gives open threats to attack our PM, our country yet he is protected by US special forces.



One lady who got emotional and cursed the US law makers was immediately arrested.



Where is Freedom of speech now ?? — 0mNam0 (@0mNam0) April 13, 2024

X user - @AnilJagtap67960 said, "Being pro Palestine, pro Israel, pro blah blah is okay, threaten someone to take life is a serious crime. She deserved it."

Being pro Palestine, pro Israel, pro blah blah is okay, threaten someone to take life is a serious crime. She deserved it. — Anil Jagtap (@AnilJagtap67960) April 13, 2024

X user -@humble_fool_0 said, "US, despite all its flaws, is ruthless in its enforcement of law….esp if the person to be punished doesn’t have any strong backing from any politically powerful groups… so just stay away from politics if you’re a brown person without any strong group backing you".

US, despite all its flaws, is ruthless in its enforcement of law….esp if the person to be punished doesn’t have any strong backing from any politically powerful groups… so just stay away from politics if you’re a brown person without any strong group backing you — śamsára surfer (@humble_fool_0) April 13, 2024

Riddhi Patel pleaded not guilty to 18 felony accusations and is facing more than a dozen accusations of threatening with intent to terrorize and threatening public officials based on the statements she made during the public comment period of Bakersfield City Council meeting. Patel pleaded not guilty and will appear in court on April 24 at 9 a.m. Her bail was set at $1 million.