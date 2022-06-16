Who is Radha Iyengar Plumb- The Indian-American nominated for the Top Pentagon position?

POTUS Biden has nominated Indian-American Security Expert Radha Iyengar Plumb to a top Pentagon position. | Twitter/@DepSecDef_COS

In a breaking update, the White House, on Wednesday, announced five nominees to top leadership posts in US President Joe Biden administration.

POTUS Biden has nominated Indian-American Security Expert Radha Iyengar Plumb to a top Pentagon position. Currently serving as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense, Plumb was nominated to the post of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

Who is Radha Iyengar Plumb?

Radha Iyengar Plumb is a skilled policy researcher and has extensive experience in trust and safety matters. Prior to her appointment as Chief of Staff, Plumb has served as the Director of Research and Insights for Trust and Safety at tech giant Google. She led the company's cross-functional teams on business analytics, data science and technical research.

Plumb has also been Facebook's Global Head of Policy Analysis, focusing on high risk, high harm safety and critical international security issues. At RAND Corporation, she was a senior economist. Her area of focus was measurement and evaluation of alertness and security efforts across the Department of Defense.

She has held several national security related positions at the Department of Defense, Department of Energy and the White House National Security Council.

Prior to this, Plumb has also been an assistant professor at the London School of Economics. She did her postdoctoral work at the prestigious Harvard University and received her PhD and MS in Economics from Princeton University. Along with this, she also holds a BS from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.