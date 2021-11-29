Who is Parag Agarwal? All you need to know about Twitter's new CEO

Twitter on Monday appointed an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumnus Parag Agarwal as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Agarwal will be succeeding Jock Dorsey, according to a report by Reuters. The appointment of Agrawal, who completed his PhD in computer science from Stanford University in 2011, was announced internally in October 2017.

"Deep gratitude for jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support", wrote Agarwal on Twitter

(This is a breaking story)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 09:49 PM IST