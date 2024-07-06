Who Is Masoud Pezeshkian? A Cardiac Surgeon Becomes Iran's Next 'Reformist' President

Masoud Pezeshkian to be the next President of Iran | X

The election of Masoud Pezeshkian to the presidency of Iran is a significant development in the political landscape of the nation. Though it is still operating within the confines of its current theocratic system, his moderate platform and reform-focused pledges provide a window of hope for change within the Islamic Republic. The policies of his administration, particularly with regard to regional stability and economic cooperation, will be closely observed by the international community, including nations such as India.

With the death of former President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19, the Iranian presidential election is taking place against this backdrop. Only 39.92% of eligible voters cast ballots, the lowest turnout of voters since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Election Victory And Promises

In Iran's presidential run-off, former heart surgeon turned lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian defeated opponent Saeed Jalili with 53.7% of the vote. His victory was verified by the Ministry of Interior, signalling a dramatic turn in Iranian politics towards moderation. Pezeshkian has committed to reaching out to the West, while Jalili has pushed for deeper relations with China and Russia.

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran's presidential race with 16.3M votes, beating Saeed Jalili's 13.5M



Pezeshkian promises outreach to the West. Analysts predict pragmatic foreign policy shifts. Known for his Pro-India & Anti-Pakistan stand

Supporters celebrate in Tehran & other…





Public Reaction And Celebration

Following the announcement, Pezeshkian's supporters celebrated across Tehran and other cities, underscoring public enthusiasm for his promises of reform and international engagement. Videos circulating on social media depicted jubilant scenes with dancing and honking in the streets.

Challenges Ahead

Despite his victory, Pezeshkian faces substantial challenges, including addressing economic grievances and societal discontent over government policies, such as strict enforcement of the hijab and internet censorship. The election turnout was historically low, reflecting widespread disillusionment among voters. India-Iran Relations Under Pezeshkian's Presidency

India's Economic Ties

India and Iran have traditionally maintained strong economic relations, particularly centred around energy cooperation. Pezeshkian's presidency is expected to deepen these ties, focusing on strategic projects like the Chabahar Port, crucial for India's access to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Economic Relations

- Crude Oil Imports: India’s economic ties with Iran are significantly supported by the import of Iranian crude oil

- Indian Exports: Key exports to Iran include petroleum products, rice, machinery, metals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, tea, and chemicals

Strategic Partnerships

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is another focal point for cooperation, enhancing trade connectivity between India, Iran, and Russia. Pezeshkian's approach to regional security, including his stance on Israel and alignment with the "Axis of Resistance," will influence India's diplomatic strategies in the Middle East. Pezeshkian's Background and Political Stances

Reformists In A Theocratic System

Publicly critical of the Raisi government's handling of the death in detention of Ms Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd who had been detained for allegedly breaking the Islamic republic's severe dress code for women, the outspoken heart surgeon had been arrested. He urged the police to "put up an investigation team" to look into the circumstances surrounding her death in a tweet at the time, which is now known as X. During his recent campaign trail appearances, he has stuck to his principles and criticised the implementation of regulations requiring women to cover their heads and necks in public since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. "We will not tolerate any aggressive or inhumane behaviour directed at our sisters and daughters or anyone else.

مردم ببینید!

این تورم در دولت آقای رییسی است.

آقای جلیلی چرا برنامه‌های ضدتورمی‌اش را در دولت آقای رییسی اجرا نکرد؟ pic.twitter.com/i3FNo3IksF — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) July 2, 2024

Policy Priorities

Pezeshkian's campaign emphasised improving relations with the West and reinstating the nuclear accord, which saw sanctions lifted before the U.S. withdrawal under former President Donald Trump. His stance on societal issues, such as the treatment of women and freedom of expression, signals a potential shift towards more liberal policies.

Public Sentiment And Expectations

Despite his reformist credentials, Pezeshkian acknowledges the deep-seated discontent among Iranians towards economic hardships and political repression. He aims to bridge these gaps by fostering a more inclusive and progressive agenda, resonating with younger generations disillusioned by decades of conservative rule.

As Iran navigates complex geopolitical challenges, Pezeshkian's leadership will shape its trajectory in the coming years, impacting both domestic dynamics and global relations.