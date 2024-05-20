Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash: Report

File image of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi | X

The Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died in a helicopter crash that happened on Sunday in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, as per Iranian state media.

🇮🇷 BREAKING: IRANIAN PRESIDENT DEAD IN HELICOPTER CRASH



Initial reports from search-and-rescue teams indicate that all passengers on board the helicopter, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, have died in the crash.



Source:… https://t.co/Zuk82WOrP5 pic.twitter.com/6raJtOFRUH — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 20, 2024

Details About The Helicopter Crash

President Ebrahim Raisi was travelling back to Iran following a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter came down in bad weather conditions on Sunday afternoon. On board the chopper were Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Hojjatoleslam Al Hashem, the head of the Friday prayer in Tabriz, Malek Rahmati, the governor of the province of East Azarbaijan, and several others.

Meanwhile, Iranian Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri has said that Iranian officials have spoken to two people on the same helicopter as President Ebrahim Raisi since it crashed on Sunday, Iranian State News Agency IRNA reported.

Because officials made contact "several times" with a passenger and a member of the flight crew shortly after the crash, "it appears that the incident was not severe," Mansouri said. Three helicopters were flying on the same route before two lost contact with Raisi's helicopter, Mansouri said.

"The Ministry of Communications and other security agencies have identified the incident area within a 2-kilometer radius. Due to weather conditions, access to the area is challenging," he said.

"The helicopters of the 6th Combat Base of Tabriz Air Force arrived in the Varzeqan area according to the order to carry out relief operations," the Commander of Iran's 6th Air Force Base said on Sunday.

"These helicopters, along with the rescue team, were sent to the helicopter accident area of the president's convoy from the early hours. Unfortunately, the operation failed due to unfavorable weather conditions."

Officials said rescuers were facing dense fog and extreme cold as the night grew later in Iran. It's currently just before 9:30 pm local time, CNN reported.

(With inputs from agencies)