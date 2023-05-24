Who is Khadija Shah? Pakistani designer arrested for conspiring attack on Jinnah House on May 9 |

Pakistan's well-known fashion designer Khadija Shah was arrested by the police on Tuesday after being named as the main suspect in the Jinnah House attack case. According to the Pakistan Army, Khadija Shah is believed to be the mastermind behind the attack on Corps Commander House, also known as Jinnah House, during the May 9 mayhem.

Who is Khadija Shah?

Khadija Shah is the daughter of former Pakistan finance minister Salman Shah. She is also the granddaughter of former Pakistan Army Chief Khwaja Asif Janjua.

Khadija Shah is a staunch supporter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The Pakistan Army accused her of planning the attack on Jinnah House, and hence arrested her from her residence.

Khadija alleges her family is mistreated

An audio clip of Khadija Shah has gone viral on social media, where she alleges that the Pakistan Army is causing trouble for her family. Her husband and other family members have already been arrested in connection with the attack.

I am going to make an arrest. I have not committed any crime. Khadija Shah#KhadijaShah is the daughter of former caretaker Finance Minister of Pakistan Salman Shah and Grand daughter of Army Staff General Asif Nawaz Janjua.#ConspiracyAgainstPTIExposed pic.twitter.com/gtYP9tK3f4 — Kaleem Hafeez (@KaleemHafeezPK) May 20, 2023

Shah alleged that her husband was mistreated in front of their children, and her domestic workers were subjected to torture. She described the past five days as extremely tough, mentioning the authorities barging into her house at midnight.

Pakistan officials accuse Shah for attack on Jinnah House

The Pakistan Army believes that Khadija Shah, as a PTI supporter, was involved in the violent attack on Corps Commander House in Lahore on May 9 following Imran Khan's arrest. Khadija Shah, in turn, accused the Pakistan Army of entering her home and assaulting her husband.

While maintaining that she has not violated the constitution, Khadija Shah admits to being a PTI supporter and participating in the party's demonstration at Liberty Chowk in Lahore.

