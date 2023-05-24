Pakistan fashion designer, PTI supporter Khadija Shah arrested for leading attack on Jinnah House

Former Pakistan finance minister Salman Shah's daughter and prominent fashion designer, Khadija Shah was arrested police on Tuesday after being named as main suspect in Jinnah House attack case.

Khadija Shah, who is also a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter has been taken into custody following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on May 9. Despite earlier claims of surrendering herself, Shah did not present herself before the authorities. Her husband and other family members have already been arrested in connection with the attack, reported India Today.

Protests and attacks on military establishments

After the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, protests erupted in Pakistan. Supporters and party leaders stormed and set fire to the Jinnah House, as well as attacked several military establishments.

In response to these incidents, Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that the women involved in the attacks would be arrested at all costs. The army and federal government have pledged to try all individuals involved in the attacks on military installations under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

I am going to make an arrest. I have not committed any crime. Khadija Shah#KhadijaShah is the daughter of former caretaker Finance Minister of Pakistan Salman Shah and Grand daughter of Army Staff General Asif Nawaz Janjua.#ConspiracyAgainstPTIExposed pic.twitter.com/gtYP9tK3f4 — Kaleem Hafeez (@KaleemHafeezPK) May 20, 2023

Shah had announced surrender in an alleged audio clip

In an alleged audio clip circulating on social media before her surrender, Shah discussed the hardships her family had faced. She admitted to being a PTI supporter and participating in the protest outside the Lahore Corps Commander's House.

However, she denied any wrongdoing or incitement to violence. Shah also acknowledged making inappropriate tweets against the military leadership out of anger and emotion, but claimed they had been deleted.

Shah alleged that her family was mistreated

Khadija Shah released a voice note stating her decision to surrender to the police and admitting her mistake. She described the past five days as extremely tough, mentioning the authorities barging into her house at midnight and abducting her husband and father.

Shah alleged that her husband was mistreated in front of their children, and her domestic workers were subjected to torture. While she asserted that she had not violated any laws or the country's constitution, she disclosed being a dual citizen and seeking assistance from the Embassy, without providing further details.

Read Also Setback for PTI as senior leader Shireen Mazari intends to leave Imran Khan's party