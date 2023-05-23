 Setback for PTI as senior leader Shireen Mazari intends to leave Imran Khan's party
Setback for PTI as senior leader Shireen Mazari intends to leave Imran Khan's party

Senior-most PTI leader after Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to also hold a press conference in few minutes.

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
In a major setback to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), senior leader and former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari announced her intention to leave Imran Khan’s party.

Mazari, 72, served as the minister for human rights from 2018 to 2022, under Khan's regime.

Mazari, a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested earlier this month as part of a crackdown launched by the federal government on PTI supporters following the May 9 attacks on military installations and government buildings.

