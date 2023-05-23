Setback for PTI as senior leader Shireen Mazari intends to leave Imran Khan's party

In a major setback to Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), senior leader and former Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari announced her intention to leave Imran Khan’s party.

Senior-most PTI leader after Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to also hold a press conference in few minutes.

Mazari, 72, served as the minister for human rights from 2018 to 2022, under Khan's regime.

Mazari, a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was arrested earlier this month as part of a crackdown launched by the federal government on PTI supporters following the May 9 attacks on military installations and government buildings.

