Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan in Amry's crosshairs again

Imran Khan | AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the police had surrounded his house and that his arrest was imminent. This, he said, will happen even though the Islamabad High Court has disallowed his arrest in further cases till May 31.

While addressing the nation in a live video message, Khan tweeted, “This is probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has surrounded my house.” In the video message, the PTI chief further stated that his party will be approaching the court, seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe riots following Imran's arrest. Meanwhile, the Punjab govt has given the PTI leadership 24 hours to hand over ‘30-40 terrorists holed up in Zaman Park – Khan’s residence.

Had 24 hours to surrender

‘‘We have intelligence that some 30 to 40 terrorists who were involved in attacking the army’s buildings and installations are hiding at Zaman Park,” said Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir. In his presser, Mir alleged that the people involved in the attack on Army corps commander’s residence were in contact with Khan’s party. He said the party leadership had 24 hours to surrender the suspects, and that “the law would come into action if they didn't.

Mir alleged that the “attacks” on May 9 were “preplanned” by the PTI leader-ship as a consequence of Khan’s arrest. “It is safe to say, like the TTP (Tehreek-iTaliban Pakistan), the PTI is also taking up the role of a non-state actor,” he added.

Black Day

In a grim warning, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed on Wednesday that all those responsible for “bringing shame to the nation on the Black Day of May 9” will be brought to justice. Khan has said that the unrest caused over his recent arrest was a planned conspiracy to ban his party, the PTI.

"I have evidence this was a planned conspiracy to have PTI banned," he said, adding, "My cadre never targeted ‘fauj’ or created unrest. Not even when I was removed as PM in April."