 Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan in Amry's crosshairs again
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPakistan: Former PM Imran Khan in Amry's crosshairs again

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan in Amry's crosshairs again

In the video message, the PTI chief further stated that his party will be approaching the court, seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe riots following Imran's arrest.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Imran Khan | AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the police had surrounded his house and that his arrest was imminent. This, he said, will happen even though the Islamabad High Court has disallowed his arrest in further cases till May 31.

While addressing the nation in a live video message, Khan tweeted, “This is probably my last tweet before my next arrest. Police has surrounded my house.” In the video message, the PTI chief further stated that his party will be approaching the court, seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe riots following Imran's arrest. Meanwhile, the Punjab govt has given the PTI leadership 24 hours to hand over ‘30-40 terrorists holed up in Zaman Park – Khan’s residence.

Had 24 hours to surrender

‘‘We have intelligence that some 30 to 40 terrorists who were involved in attacking the army’s buildings and installations are hiding at Zaman Park,” said Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir. In his presser, Mir alleged that the people involved in the attack on Army corps commander’s residence were in contact with Khan’s party. He said the party leadership had 24 hours to surrender the suspects, and that “the law would come into action if they didn't.

Mir alleged that the “attacks” on May 9 were “preplanned” by the PTI leader-ship as a consequence of Khan’s arrest. “It is safe to say, like the TTP (Tehreek-iTaliban Pakistan), the PTI is also taking up the role of a non-state actor,” he added.

Black Day

In a grim warning, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed on Wednesday that all those responsible for “bringing shame to the nation on the Black Day of May 9” will be brought to justice. Khan has said that the unrest caused over his recent arrest was a planned conspiracy to ban his party, the PTI.

"I have evidence this was a planned conspiracy to have PTI banned," he said, adding, "My cadre never targeted ‘fauj’ or created unrest. Not even when I was removed as PM in April."

Read Also
Pakistan viral video: Imran Khan supporters steal coke & korma from Lahore Army official's house...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan in Amry's crosshairs again

Pakistan: Former PM Imran Khan in Amry's crosshairs again

India has more women STEM grads than US, UK or France: Report

India has more women STEM grads than US, UK or France: Report

US court approves extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

US court approves extradition of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Devastating floods in Northern Italy & Balkans claim 5 lives, cause widespread evacuations

Devastating floods in Northern Italy & Balkans claim 5 lives, cause widespread evacuations

Lucky escape for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle after 'near catastrophic car chase' in New York

Lucky escape for Prince Harry & Meghan Markle after 'near catastrophic car chase' in New York