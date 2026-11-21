Who Is 'El Chapo Isidro'? FBI Most-Wanted Mexican Cartel Boss Captured In Sinaloa With US Help | X

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, better known as 'El Chapo Isidro', is a notorious Mexican drug lord who heads the Beltrán Leyva criminal organisation and has been accused of trafficking multiple illegal drugs into the United States for nearly two decades. He was recently arrested in Mexico's Sinaloa state in an operation aided by intelligence provided by the Trump administration.

Despite sharing a nickname with Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán, the imprisoned former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Meza-Flores has no known family connection to him. Mexican authorities identify him as the leader of the Beltrán Leyva organisation and an ally of the Mayos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Meza-Flores was wanted in Mexico under an arrest warrant linked to organised crime and drug-related offences. He was also facing an extradition order sought by the United States.

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Why Is 'El Chapo Isidro' Wanted By The US?

Meza-Flores first came under federal indictment in the United States in 2012. A subsequent indictment filed in 2019 accused him of participating in a conspiracy to produce and distribute cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana for American markets between 2005 and 2019. He also faces allegations involving illegal firearms.

In February 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) placed him on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The US Department of State also announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Announcing his inclusion on the list, then-acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll said, “Known as El Chapo Isidro, he’s accused of spending the last 20 years flooding the US with fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and other deadly drugs, first as an independent drug trafficker and later as the head of the Meza-Flores cartel,”

Driscoll further alleged that Meza-Flores and his criminal organisation were involved in kidnappings, extortion, torture and murders.

How Was 'El Chapo Isidro' Captured?

Mexican security forces arrested Meza-Flores in Sinaloa following an operation that benefited from intelligence shared by the US administration. According to Mexican authorities, the forces relied on “stealth and surprise” and secured the area surrounding the building where he was believed to be hiding.

The operation escalated after armed individuals, suspected to be cartel operatives, allegedly attacked security personnel with firearms and explosives. The forces subsequently entered a residence and apprehended the cartel leader.

His arrest was followed by violent incidents in Guasave, the city where the operation took place. Videos and photographs circulating online showed people fleeing amid gunfire during a baseball match, vehicles and petrol stations set ablaze, and helicopters flying over residential areas.

Such retaliatory displays of violence are frequently witnessed in Mexico following the arrest or killing of prominent cartel figures.

Following the operation, Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said in a post on X that security forces would continue to remain deployed across Sinaloa to safeguard residents.

“These detentions are an important step in pacifying Sinaloa,” he said.

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(With Inputs From PTI)