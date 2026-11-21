'El Chapo Isidro' Captured In Mexico With US Intelligence Help; Violence Erupts In Sinaloa | Videos | X @GabSeguridadMX & @cesargutipri

Mexico City: Mexican authorities captured top cartel boss Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” in the Mexican state of Sinaloa overnight, resulting in a burst of violence that rattled civilians.

The Mexican government said in a report early Saturday that intelligence from the Trump administration helped authorities capture him, but provided few details about how the two countries coordinated.

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Meza Flores was one of the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives and a top cartel leader from the “Beltrán Leyva” criminal organisation. He was wanted for trafficking drugs to the United States and illegally carrying firearms.

Videos and photos from the city of Guasave, Sinaloa, where Meza Flores was captured, show screaming civilians fleeing gunfire at a baseball game, burning cars and gas stations, and circling helicopters shooting at homes below. Such shows of force by cartels are common following the capture or killing of leaders.

Mexican authorities said they used “stealth and surprise” to capture him, establishing a security perimeter around the building where he was located. Upon being attacked with guns and explosives from likely cartel operatives, armed forces entered a home and arrested him.

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Video shared by authorities shows heavily armed men in camouflage marching a man who appeared to be Meza Flores through a dimly lit house and putting him in the back of a truck.

The high-profile capture comes as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum faces pressure from President Donald Trump to crack down on cartels. Sheinbaum has gone after illegal groups more aggressively than her predecessors, and homicides have dipped significantly in her two years in office.

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The government has knocked out a number of cartel kingpins. Chief among them was Mexico's most powerful cartel leader, known as “El Mencho," who was killed in February. Similar to the capture of Meza Flores, the dramatic operation resulted in a burst of violence and burning cars.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch wrote in a post on X Saturday morning that armed forces would remain deployed in the Sinaloa state to protect civilians.

“These detentions are an important step in pacifying Sinaloa,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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