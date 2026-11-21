US: Thieves Film Their Own Heists While Stealing Cargo Worth $22.5 Million From Trains; 14 Accused Charged |

Fourteen people have been federally charged in connection with an alleged organised cargo theft operation involving freight trains across Southern California, with prosecutors estimating the value of the stolen goods at more than $22.5 million (approximately Rs 208 crore).

The investigation has drawn attention after authorities alleged that members of the group recorded their train robberies and circulated photographs and videos of the stolen merchandise among themselves through group chats.

According to the US Department of Justice, the alleged conspiracy continued for nearly two years, from February 2024 to August 2026. Investigators believe the group targeted at least 36 freight trains carrying expensive consumer products, including Nike sneakers, Milwaukee power tools, electronics and other merchandise.

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How The Alleged Train Robberies Were Carried Out

Prosecutors allege that the accused carefully planned their operations along railway routes across Southern California, including areas such as Pico Rivera and Fullerton.

The shipments had arrived in the United States through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach before being transported by rail to different destinations across the country.

According to the indictment, members of the alleged gang used trucks and vans to reach railway tracks. Some suspects reportedly boarded moving freight trains and cut air hoses, triggering emergency stops. Once the trains came to a halt, others allegedly removed cargo from the railcars and transferred it into waiting vehicles.

The stolen merchandise was subsequently transported to locations described as 'stash houses', where the goods were allegedly stored before being sold through black-market networks and social media platforms.

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Suspects Allegedly Recorded Their Own Heists

One of the striking aspects of the investigation was the alleged use of group chats to document the robberies.

Authorities claim that members exchanged photographs and videos showing the stolen shipments and their involvement in the operation. These recordings allegedly provided investigators with details about the scale and functioning of the network.

"The scale of the theft is staggering," US Attorney Bill Essayli said in a Justice Department statement, according to CNN.

He further warned, "We will prosecute the people who raid these trains and those who knowingly turn stolen cargo into cash."

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Who Are The 14 Accused?

Nathan Daniel Angel, 21, of East Los Angeles, is accused of leading the alleged operation. The remaining 13 defendants, aged between 23 and 38, have been identified as alleged co-conspirators.

All 14 have been charged with conspiracy and multiple offences involving the theft and handling of stolen interstate railroad cargo. They also face two counts related to violence against railroad carriers.

The accused appeared before a federal court in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday for their arraignment.

If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison for conspiracy, up to 10 years for each theft-related offence, and potentially life imprisonment for the railroad carrier-related charges. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.