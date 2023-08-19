Who Is Dr Ravi Jayaram? Indian-Origin Doctor Who Helped To Nab Killer Nurse Lucy Letby, Says 'Hospital Made Me Apologise' |

Lucy Letby, a neonatal nurse at a UK hospital, was recently found guilty of the murder of seven infants and the attempted murder of six others. The trial, which came to a close on Friday, brought to light a series of disturbing incidents that occurred at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Among those who played a pivotal role in raising concerns and ultimately securing Letby's conviction was Dr. Ravi Jayaram, a respected consultant paediatrician of Indian origin.

Who Is Dr. Ravi Jayaram?

Dr Jayaram, a UK-born physician practicing at the Countess of Chester Hospital, was one of the first individuals to raise alarm bells when three babies died in June 2015. As the deaths continued, senior doctors, including Dr Jayaram, shared their suspicions about Letby's behaviour with hospital executives. However, their concerns were met with resistance.

Hospital authorities seemingly dismissed the concerns and requested Dr Jayaram to retract his suspicions and apologize to Letby, citing alleged victimisation. It wasn't until April 2017 that the National Health Service (NHS) allowed doctors to communicate their worries to the police. Dr Jayaram recounted that the police grasped the severity of the situation within minutes and initiated a formal investigation.

Lucy Letby's Arrest and Conviction

Subsequent to the police's involvement, a thorough investigation was launched into the mysterious deaths linked to Letby. The nurse was arrested in July 2018 and officially charged in November 2020. The trial brought to light the harrowing details of Letby's actions, which included injecting air into infants' bloodstreams, administering substances via nasogastric tubes, and tampering with breathing tubes.

In the end, Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others. Two charges of attempted murder resulted in a not guilty verdict, while the jury remained undecided on six additional counts. The impending sentence is set to be handed down on Monday, August 21.

Dr Ravi Jayaram's Perspective and Advocacy

Dr Jayaram, a figure of prominence in the medical field, reflected on the trial's outcome and expressed his empathy for the affected families. He highlighted the ordeal endured by himself and his colleagues throughout the eight-year period leading up to the trial. Dr Jayaram also emphasized the need for transparency and accountability within the healthcare system.

He asserted that individuals in positions of responsibility should prioritise patient safety above reputational concerns. He criticised the delay in addressing the concerns and involving the police, calling for systemic changes in the culture and governance of NHS institutions.

Dr. Jayaram concluded by asserting his dedication to holding those accountable for their negligence, indicating his commitment to advocating for change within the healthcare sector.

