Who is Bernard Arnault? The man behind Louis Vuitton dethrones Bill Gates as the second richest person

By FPJ Web Desk

Bernard Arnault

The man behind Dior and Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault dethroned Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates as the second richest person in the world on Tuesday, according to the Billionaires Index. He is now the richest person in Europe with a net worth of 105.1 billion dollars, equivalent to more than 3 percent of France’s economy.

Jeff Bezos holds the top position with a net worth of 125 billion dollars. Chairman and CEO of LVMH, Bernard Arnault has built LVMH into a global luxury powerhouse with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Dom Perignon, and Sephora.

· Born on March 5, 1949, in Roubaix in Northern France, Arnault began his career at his father’s construction company.

· Arnault and his family pledged more than 650 million dollars in April for the revamp of Nore Dame Cathedral, after a devastating fire.

· He owns a number of modern and contemporary paintings including Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, to name a few.

· Luxury brand Christian Dior, founded in 1949, was acquired by Arnault in 1984. He owns a 97 percent stake in the brand.

· Later, luxury brands like Moet Hennessy and Vuitton merged to form LVMH - Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE.

· In the 1970s, he became the CEO and President of the business.

· In 1984, he took over fashion company Agache-Willot-Boussac and renamed it Financiere Agache.

· Over the years, he acquired big brands like DKNY, Sephora and Marc Jacobs, to name a few.

· He has also invested Netflix.

· His daughter is a member of LVMH’s executive committee and executive vice president of Louis Vuitton.

· Arnault married his second wife Helene Mercier, a concert pianist, in 1991. According to Forbes, he wooed his wife by playing Chopin and other classical composers. The couple has three sons.

