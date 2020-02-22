Coronavirus outbreak: WHO experts would travel to Wuhan

Beijing: A team of WHO experts would travel to Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, on Saturday to investigate the disease outbreak, the global health body announced on Friday.
The 12-member team, which arrived in China on Monday, was initially designated to visit only Beijing, Guangdong and Sichuan provinces and the Hubei province and its provincial capital Wuhan were conspicuously absent from the list.
However, the team was finally given the permission to visit Wuhan by the Chinese government.
The death toll in China due to coronavirus has gone up to 2,236 while the overall confirmed infection cases have climbed to 75,567, the country's health officials said.
Besides controlling the spread of the virus, a major task of the WHO team, along with their Chinese counterparts, is to come up with a standard medicine to cure the disease.
Chinese officials have said that more than half of the patients are being treated with Traditional Chinese Medicine that helped many of them to recover.
