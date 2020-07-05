World

What pandemic? UK goes nuts as pubs reopen - see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Pubs in England reopen on Saturday for the first time since late March, bringing cheer to drinkers and the industry but fears of public disorder and fresh coronavirus cases.
England is embarking on Saturday on perhaps its biggest lockdown easing yet as pubs and restaurants have the right to reopen for the first time in more than three months.

In addition to the reopening of much of the hospitality sector, couples can tie the knot once again, people can go and see a movie at their local cinema and many of those who have had enough of their lockdown hair can finally get a trim. In all cases, social distancing rules have to be followed.

Though the easing of the lockdown will be warmly welcomed by many, there are concerns that the British government is being overly hasty, even reckless, in sanctioning the changes, given the country's still-high coronavirus infection and death rates.

On Friday, another 137 virus-related deaths were recorded across the U.K., the large majority in England, taking the total to 44,131, by far the highest in Europe and third behind the United States and Brazil.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the decision to ease the lockdown is based on the scientific evidence that people are "appreciably less likely now to be in close proximity" with someone with the virus than at the height of the pandemic.

"Let's not blow it now," he said.

In other countries, the reopening of bars and restaurants has been blamed for a spike in infections.

The four nations of the U.K. - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - are easing the lockdown at different speeds.

Well, here's how Britishers enjoyed their drink as UK reopened and it will surely make you jealous;

A woman in a pedicab smiles as she is conveyed through streets filled with revellers outside the bars in the Soho area of London on July 4, 2020, following a further easing of restrictions to allow pubs and restaurants to open during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
Police officers move revellers from the road to allow traffic to pass in the Soho area of London on July 4, 2020, after the police re-opened the road at 2300 following a further easing of restrictions to allow pubs and restaurants to open during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Revellers dance in the street in the Soho area of London on July 4, 2020, following a further easing of restrictions to allow pubs and restaurants to open during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
A car tries to drive along a street filled with revellers drinking in the Soho area of London on July 4, 2020, after the police re-opened the road at 2300 as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
People enjoy a drink with yellow tape on the seats aiding social distancing inside the Burnley Miners Working Mens Social Club in Burnley, northwest England, on July 4, 2020, as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
People enjoy a drink with yellow tape on the seats and floor aiding social distancing inside the Burnley Miners Working Mens Social Club in Burnley, northwest England, on July 4, 2020, as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
People enjoy a drink with yellow tape on the seats and floor aiding social distancing inside the Burnley Miners Working Mens Social Club in Burnley, northwest England, on July 4, 2020, as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
People enjoy a drink inside the Burnley Miners Working Mens Social Club in Burnley, northwest England, on July 4, 2020, as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
People enjoy a drink inside the Burnley Miners Working Mens Social Club in Burnley, northwest England, on July 4, 2020, as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
A police officer tries to tell revellers filling the street outside bars in the Soho area of London on July 4, 2020, that the road has been reopened to car traffic as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
A man (R in suit) shouts at and scolds a muscian for playing live music in the street as people were dancing around him in the Soho area of London on July 4, 2020, as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
A man (C) drinks a shot of whisky in the street in the Soho area of London on July 4, 2020, as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Women pose in the street on a night out in Newcastle, northern England on July 4, 2020, as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
A man pays for drinks at a bar protected by a perspex screen with signs reminding members to socially distance inside the Ridge Hill Working Mens Club in Stalybridge, northwest England, on July 4, 2020, as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
People queue to enter a pub in Newcastle, northern England on July 4, 2020, as restrictions are further eased during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
