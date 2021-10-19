What is the significance of World Statistics Day 2021?

In the modernized era of living statistics contribute on making things easer and faster. As maintaining Statistics gives a clear glimpse of your past and present status. Which is more importantly one of the essential factor for any country.

World statistics day is celebrated every five year. Statistics are vital and do play a significant role in growth and development in all aspects for a country. Statistics involves the collection, analyzing and interpreting large amounts of numerical data.

The United Nations Statistical Commission was established in 1947. It was only in 1994 the Statistical Commission adopted the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics.

According to the Resolution 69/282, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) agreed to celebrate World Statistics Day on 20 October, every five years.

The First World statistics Day was celebrated in 2010 with the theme of Celebrating the Many Achievements in Statistic.

The day reflects the clear state of growth and achievement of the country. Also inspiring others to dedicate more on betterment in statics.

Countries contribute and together collaborates on the statistical management. The day also resembles the trust people Build through statistics. One such significant example of this was witnessed at the World Statistics Day 2020.

When the day was signified the theme “Connecting the world with data we can trust.”

''Cognitive psychology tells us that the unaided human mind is vulnerable to many fallacies and illusions because of its reliance on its memory for vivid anecdotes rather than systematic statistics'' by Steven Pinker. It is the mirror image resembling how important statistics are.

ALSO READ Mumbai: CBI nabs senior statistical officer in bribery case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 03:50 PM IST