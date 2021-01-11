What is The Line? All you need to know about Saudi Arabia's plan for a futuristic zero-carbon city

According to details published on the website, The Line project will create 380,000 new jobs and contribute SAR 180bn to domestic GDP by 2030. When completed, more than a million people will be housed within the project. Details provided claim that there will be no roads and cars in this city and that it will be powered completely by renewable energy. However this does not mean that people will have to walk endlessly to reach places they want or need to go to.

The NEOM website explains that essential services will be no more than a a five-minute walk and there will be "high-speed transportation" facilities that are "seamlessly integrated in dedicated spaces running in an invisible layer along THE LINE"