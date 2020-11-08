What happens if Donald Trump refuses to leave the White House?

While Joe Biden is projected to win the US Presidential polls and has already crossed the majority mark, Donald Trump has refused to acknowledge anything of the sort. And even as the Democrats address victory speeches and leaders from across the world send forth their congratulations, the President has remained staunchly in denial.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," Trump said in a statement released by his campaign soon after news of Biden's win broke. He said that his campaign would begin court fights on Monday "to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated".

There were also several aggressive tweets in block letters from the irate Republican leader. Some of these posts have since been flagged by Twitter for containing unverified or misleading information.