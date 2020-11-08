Live Updates: I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, says Biden in first speech as President-elect

We the people have the power to build a better future, says Kamala Harris.

You assured a new day for America, Vice President-elect Harris tells American voters.

You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth, says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy & progress in it. Because we have the power to build a better future: Kamala Harris

When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America: Kamala Harris