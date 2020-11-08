Live Updates: I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, says Biden in first speech as President-elect

Joe Biden delivers his first speech as President-elect
People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million: US President-elect Joe Biden
I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. Who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States: US President-elect Joe Biden
Kamala Harris speech
We the people have the power to build a better future, says Kamala Harris.
You assured a new day for America, Vice President-elect Harris tells American voters.
You chose hope and unity, decency, science, and yes, truth, says Vice President-elect Kamala Harris
Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but there is joy & progress in it. Because we have the power to build a better future: Kamala Harris
When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America: Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have arrived to deliver a victory speech in what is now America's most famous parking lot in Wilmington, Delaware, in a motorcade flashing red and blue lights -- the first sign that the earth has moved from beneath the Donald Trump-Mike Pence White House.
While Trump continues to claim that he has "won" the US 2020 election, the unmistakable visuals of Secret Service cover for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make it very clear where the power has shifted.
By 8 pm EST, Harris is scheduled to begin her first prepared remarks after being declared America's Vice President-elect
Harris and Biden are speaking tonight at a drive-in event, which has become a staple feature of a campaign transformed by the unique challenges of an ongoing pandemic.
This is home to Joe Biden and his family, it's also been the place where the Biden campaign hunkered down and waited a full four days since the election on November 3 before they erupted in wild celebration around noon Saturday.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)