Watch Video: Here is what Trump was doing when US media called presidential race for Jow Biden

Joe Biden, the former US Vice President, has defeated the incumbent Donald Trump in a nail-biting contest in the presidential elections, to become the 46th President of the United States.

Biden on Saturday became the President-elect of the United States after clinching victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him well past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Trump has refused to concede the election, saying it was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.

Trump issued a statement where he claimed that networks were helping the Democrat "falsely" pose as the winner and promised to fight the results in court, reported The Hill.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," Trump said in a statement released by his campaign.

As US media, including CNN, Fox News and Associated Press, called the US race for Biden-Harris on Saturday, Trump was out golfing in Virginia as Biden was projected winner.

President Trump arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, at about 10:30 a.m. ET, according to CNN.

This visit marks the 410th day Trump has spent at one of his namesake properties since taking office and this was 299th day he's spent at a golf club, the CNN report said.

Watch the video of Trump golfing here: