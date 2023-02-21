West put Genie out of bottle: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses Parliament ahead of Ukraine war anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin | REUTERS Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses Parliament on Tuesday ahead of Ukraine war anniversary. During his speech, Putin warned the West, in particular the Americans about the consequences of the war. He said that the "West put Genie out of the bottle."

Putin cracks on America

"The whole planet is surrounded by American bases. They started the war. We used force and tried to stop them," Putin said while criticising America.

"America is indirectly trying to control Ukraine," Putin further asserted in a direct attack on its cold war rival.

War started to protect Donbass: Putin

He also stated that Russia is not at war with the people of Ukraine and tried to stop the war. On the other hand he cleared that the war was started to protect the Donboss territory. "We initiated the war, as there was a conspiracy of attack on Cremia," said Putin.

Putin also claimed that Russia had no option but to get at war. He further stated that Ukraine tried to acquire nuclear weapons which worsen the situation from their end.

Zelenskyy spoke on war in UK parliament earlier in Feb

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Feb 8 predicted that Russia would lose the war against his country, and thanked the British people for their support from "Day One" since Moscow's military offensive.

"I stand before you on behalf of our brave soldiers who are right now under artillery fire," Zelenskyy said in a rousing address to Parliament, during which he complimented the "strong British character".

Russia will lose: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Speaking of his country, Zelenskyy said Ukraine "will always come out on top of evil". “This lies at the core of our, and also your, traditions," he said ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Russia will lose", Zelenskyy in a historic address, wearing his trademark olive sweatshirt. This is his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"We know freedom will win, we know Russia will lose and the victory will change the world," he declared in his address at Westminster Hall.

