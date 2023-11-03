West Africa Horror: Man's Corpse Set Ablaze By Mob In Senegal After Finding Out He Was Gay |

In a deeply disturbing incident of homophobia in Senegal, West Africa, a man named Cheikh Fall, aged 31, faced a horrifying fate after locals discovered his sexual orientation. Identified as gay, Cheikh Fall's remains were unearthed from his burial site in Leona Niassene cemetery in the central Senegalese town of Kaolack and publicly set ablaze on Sunday. The incident has shocked the nation and stirred widespread condemnation, despite prevailing anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments in the country.

Gruesome Public Act And Arrests

According to reports from The Metro News, Cheikh Fall's family initially attempted to arrange a burial in nearby Touba, the holy city of the Islamic Mouride brotherhood. However, authorities refused the burial in his hometown due to his sexual orientation, highlighting the deep-seated prejudices faced by the LGBTQ+ community in Senegal. Consequently, his family conducted a secret burial at a nearby cemetery.

Tragically, within 24 hours of the burial, a large crowd exhumed Cheikh Fall's body and set it ablaze in a public display of hatred and intolerance. Despite the horrifying nature of the incident, it drew hundreds of onlookers. Following this heinous act, four suspected masterminds were arrested on Monday, as captured by images from the scene.

Outrage And Condemnation

The incident has elicited strong reactions within Senegal, with many expressing outrage and disbelief at the brutality of the act. Senegalese newspaper Le Quotidien reported that the Caliph General of Leona Niassene, the locality where the incident occurred, issued a press release expressing 'deep indignation.'

He condemned the act as 'reprehensible' and emphasized that it could not be justified or tolerated under any circumstances. The religious leader made it clear that the Leona Niassene community had no involvement in the horrific act and sought to inform both national and international opinion about their non-involvement.

