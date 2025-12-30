 'We Decided To Break A Convention': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Announces Israel's Highest Civilian Honour For President Donald Trump – Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'We Decided To Break A Convention': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Announces Israel's Highest Civilian Honour For President Donald Trump – Video

'We Decided To Break A Convention': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Announces Israel's Highest Civilian Honour For President Donald Trump – Video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that US President Donald Trump will receive Israel’s highest civilian honour, the Israel Prize, citing his “tremendous contributions” to Israel and the Jewish people. Calling it an unprecedented move, Netanyahu said the award reflects broad public sentiment and praised Trump’s role in strengthening US-Israel ties and regional outcomes.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:07 AM IST
article-image
'We Decided To Break A Convention': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Announces Israel's Highest Civilian Honour For President Donald Trump – Video | ANI

Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that US President Donald Trump would receive Israel’s highest civilian honour, the Israel Prize, citing his “tremendous contributions to Israel and the Jewish people.”

“We decided to break a convention,” Netanyahu said at a joint news conference with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. “That is to award the Israel Prize, which in almost our 80 years, we've never awarded it to a non-Israeli.”

Netanyahu said the award would be formally presented on Israel’s Independence Day and invited Trump to attend the ceremony.

Read Also
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister & Archrival Of Sheikh Hasina, Passes Away At...
article-image

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Statement

FPJ Shorts
'Iran May Be Using Different Sites To Rebuild Missile Programme,' Says US President Donald Trump; Warns Of 'Very Powerful' Consequences
'Iran May Be Using Different Sites To Rebuild Missile Programme,' Says US President Donald Trump; Warns Of 'Very Powerful' Consequences
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident Video: CCTV Captures Horrific Moments Of Tragedy That Killed 4, Injured 9 Others
Bhandup BEST Bus Accident Video: CCTV Captures Horrific Moments Of Tragedy That Killed 4, Injured 9 Others
ICSI Unleashes Stewardship Principles To Combat Short-Termism & Ignite Long-Term Value In India's Record IPO Surge
ICSI Unleashes Stewardship Principles To Combat Short-Termism & Ignite Long-Term Value In India's Record IPO Surge
Air India Pilot Captain Virender Sejwal Joins Delhi Police Probe In Alleged IGI Assault Case
Air India Pilot Captain Virender Sejwal Joins Delhi Police Probe In Alleged IGI Assault Case

“We're going to award it this year to President Donald J. Trump for his tremendous contributions to Israel and the Jewish people,” he said. “I think it's such a fitting thing.”

“It would honor us, obviously, Mr. President, if you could visit Israel in that occasion on our Independence Day. But I have to say that this reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the spectrum. They appreciate what you've done to help Israel and to help our common battle against the terrorists and those who would destroy our civilization. So, again, that's an expression of thanks and appreciation,” said the Israeli Prime Minister.

Trump called the recognition “a great honor” and thanked Netanyahu for what he described as a deep personal friendship.

“That really is a great honor,” Trump said.

Read Also
China Launches 'Justice Mission 2025' Military Drills Around Taiwan, Asserts Territorial Claim
article-image

Netanyahu praised Trump’s approach to US-Israel relations, arguing that close coordination had delivered tangible regional outcomes.

“President Trump has done the exact opposite,” Netanyahu said, referring to past US policies. “He's achieved remarkable things in the Middle East because we work together.”

Trump described Netanyahu as a “wartime prime minister” and credited his leadership with Israel’s survival during recent conflicts.

“If you had eight out of 10 prime ministers in his position right now… you wouldn't have Israel any longer,” Trump said.

He added that Netanyahu’s leadership had enabled broader regional agreements.

Read Also
'Given A Very Short Period Of Time': US President Donald Trump On Hamas Disarmament - Video
article-image

“Because of that victory, we were able to get peace in the Middle East,” Trump said.

Netanyahu said the award reflected broad public sentiment in Israel.

“This reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the spectrum,” he said. “They appreciate what you've done to help Israel.”

Trump said the relationship between the two leaders had been mutually reinforcing.

“You've been a great friend, and I've been a great friend to you and to Israel,” he said.

Netanyahu also highlighted Trump’s willingness to break diplomatic conventions.

Read Also
2 Telangana Women Killed As Car Plunges Into Gorge In California
article-image

“People said… maybe he was right after all,” Netanyahu said.

The announcement came amid continued discussions on regional security, Gaza, and Iran, with both leaders repeatedly emphasizing alignment.

“We pretty much agree on most of the things,” Trump said.

The Israel Prize is traditionally awarded to Israeli citizens for lifetime achievement and national contribution. Awarding it to a foreign leader marks an unprecedented departure from past practice.

Trump’s presidency has seen major policy shifts toward Israel, including recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and strong backing during periods of heightened conflict.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Iran May Be Using Different Sites To Rebuild Missile Programme,' Says US President Donald Trump;...

'Iran May Be Using Different Sites To Rebuild Missile Programme,' Says US President Donald Trump;...

US Military Conducts Another Strike On Drug-Smuggling Boat In Eastern Pacific, Killing 2 People

US Military Conducts Another Strike On Drug-Smuggling Boat In Eastern Pacific, Killing 2 People

'We Decided To Break A Convention': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Announces Israel's Highest...

'We Decided To Break A Convention': Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Announces Israel's Highest...

'Given A Very Short Period Of Time': US President Donald Trump On Hamas Disarmament - Video

'Given A Very Short Period Of Time': US President Donald Trump On Hamas Disarmament - Video

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister & Archrival Of Sheikh Hasina, Passes Away At...

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister & Archrival Of Sheikh Hasina, Passes Away At...