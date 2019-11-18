Watched too much Breaking Bad? Two chemistry professors arrested for cooking meth

Two Arkansas professors have been arrested to allegedly cooking meth. The two chemistry professors have been charged for making meth, in an apparent case of life imitating art.

According to the Associated Press, the Clark County sheriff’s office has said that the Henderson State University professors Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland were arrested Friday on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

Tina Hall, a spokeswoman for the Arkadelphia-based school, said that the two professors were on administrative leave since October 11.

She said that two days earlier, the police investigated a report of a chemical odour in the campus science centre. The building was reopened on October 29 after a company filtered the air.

The arrests caught people’s attention as it is similar to a fictional TV show ‘Breaking Bad’, in which a high school chemistry teacher began making methamphetamine.