Watch: When Bill Gates explained the internet to David Letterman in 1995

Microsoft co-founder and former world's richest man Bill Gates always had a bird's eye for technology. The software developer predicted in 1995 that internet will be the 'big new thing', years before it actually became the biggest thing.

In an interview with American talk show host, David Letterman, Bill explained to him what internet was and how it works. Anchor of 'The Open' on BNN Bloomberg, Jon Erlichman shared the throwback video of this interview on Twitter saying "In 1995, Bill Gates explained how the Internet works to David Letterman.'It’s the big new thing.'"