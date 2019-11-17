Watch: When Bill Gates explained the internet to David Letterman in 1995

Microsoft co-founder and former world's richest man Bill Gates always had a bird's eye for technology. The software developer predicted in 1995 that internet will be the 'big new thing', years before it actually became the biggest thing.
In an interview with American talk show host, David Letterman, Bill explained to him what internet was and how it works. Anchor of 'The Open' on BNN Bloomberg, Jon Erlichman shared the throwback video of this interview on Twitter saying "In 1995, Bill Gates explained how the Internet works to David Letterman.'It’s the big new thing.'"
Originally named William Henry Gates III, Bill is a huge American business magnate, and one of the biggest philanthropists with a current net worth of 10,740 crores USD!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)