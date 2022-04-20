Watch Video: Ukrainian tank hits Russian armoured vehicle from long-range, destroys it completely

The Ukrainian National Guard today posted a video on its social media handle showing a tank firing and shooting a Russian armoured vehicle from a long-distance range distance.

The video posted on Twitter shows a Ukrainian tank moving up through a war-torn city before coming to a halt when it suddenly opens fire on a stationary military vehicle located at a distance, destroying it completely, NDTV reported.

The shell fired passed through a demolished building and hit its target directly.

"Video showing a tank operated by the 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard hitting a Russian/separatist BMP in Rubizhne, #Luhansk Oblast. It is destroyed, as can be expected," it said.

Meanwhile, Russia's military presence on Ukraine's eastern border continues to build, a British military update said on Wednesday, adding that fighting in the Donbas region is intensifying as Russian forces seek to break through Ukrainian defences, Reuters reported.

"Russian air activity in northern Ukraine is likely to remain low since its withdrawal from the north of Kyiv. However, there is still a risk of precision strikes against priority targets throughout Ukraine," the UK Defence Ministry said on its official Twitter handle.

