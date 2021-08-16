Watch video: Taliban takes over, Kabul airport closes commercial flights as people try to flee country

Kabul: All commercial flights were suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan's Kabul, local media citing a statement reported on Monday. According to TOLO News, the statement called on the people to avoid crowds at the airport.

"All commercial flights are suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a statement reads. The statement calls on the people to avoid crowds at the airport," TOLO News said in a Tweet.

A video shared by the Afghanistan media outlet showed thousands of people gathered at the Kabul airport last night to leave the war-torn country.

US troops are in charge at the airport, where they are reportedly prioritising the evacuation of the American Embassy staff on military flights. The US earlier said that it had evacuated all of its embassy staff to the airport.

There was chaos and confusion at the Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans crowded the tarmac trying to catch a flight out of Afghanistan. "I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness told a news wire.

On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country in order to avoid "bloodshed" as Kabul fell to the Taliban and terrorists entered the Afghanistan presidential palace.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar formed a Coordination Council to prevent chaos and manage affairs related to a peaceful transfer of power.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that the Taliban have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul. Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:21 PM IST