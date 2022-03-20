Watch video: Massive explosions at Pakistan ammo depot at Sialkot, near Jammu

Islamabad (Pakistan): A massive explosion occurred in the northern Pakistani city of Sialkot, media reports said on Sunday.

The sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province.

The explosion occurred in the Punjab province cantonment area, according to reports. Multiple explosions were reported at the Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. A big fire is raging in the ammunition storage area.

"Pakistan - Multiple explosions at the Sialkot military base in northern Pakistan. Initial indications are this is an ammunition storage area. A large fire is burning. Cause as yet unverified," Rishi Suri, editor of The Daily Milap said in a tweet.

Further information is awaited.

