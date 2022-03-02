Watch video: Man goes on bizarre rant, claims 'evil' Ukraine Prez Zelenskiy handed out weapons to criminals

Self-proclaimed writer Gonzalo Lira, who goes by "Coach Red Pill", says that while Ukraine may be winning the propaganda war, Russia is winning the actual war.

Further, in a video filmed in Kyiv on February 28, Lira claimed that criminals in Ukraine have got their hands on military-grade weapons after President Zelenskyy's regime declared that it would arm all civilians willing to fight against Russian forces.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“After the Zelenskyy regime handed out weapons willy-nilly in the last few days, lots of criminals have military-grade weapons, and there have been robberies, rapes and all kinds of havoc due to this,” he said in the video posted on Twitter.

He added, “It’s known for a fact that a lot of the shooting in Kyiv last night had nothing to do with Russians; the Russians were 10 km away from these shootings. These were probably gang-related shootings.”

Lira claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not be conscripting child soldiers and grandfathers on day four if the Ukrainian military was actually holding its own.

While it is certainly true that pro-Ukraine propaganda vastly outweighs Russian propaganda in the online sphere, Lira himself did not provide any evidence to corroborate his claims of rising crime rates.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 02:37 PM IST