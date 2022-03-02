e-Paper Get App
World

Updated on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 02:37 PM IST

Watch video: Man goes on bizarre rant, claims 'evil' Ukraine Prez Zelenskiy handed out weapons to criminals

Lira claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not be conscripting child soldiers and grandfathers on day four if the Ukrainian military was actually holding its own
FPJ Web Desk
Gonzalo Lira Lopez claimed in his videos that he traveled to Ukraine for some sort of "bureaucratic issues," but Russia's state TV says he went there specifically "to videotape and document the conflict" | Twitter/@JuliaDavisNews

Self-proclaimed writer Gonzalo Lira, who goes by "Coach Red Pill", says that while Ukraine may be winning the propaganda war, Russia is winning the actual war.

Further, in a video filmed in Kyiv on February 28, Lira claimed that criminals in Ukraine have got their hands on military-grade weapons after President Zelenskyy's regime declared that it would arm all civilians willing to fight against Russian forces.

“After the Zelenskyy regime handed out weapons willy-nilly in the last few days, lots of criminals have military-grade weapons, and there have been robberies, rapes and all kinds of havoc due to this,” he said in the video posted on Twitter.

He added, “It’s known for a fact that a lot of the shooting in Kyiv last night had nothing to do with Russians; the Russians were 10 km away from these shootings. These were probably gang-related shootings.”

Lira claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not be conscripting child soldiers and grandfathers on day four if the Ukrainian military was actually holding its own.

While it is certainly true that pro-Ukraine propaganda vastly outweighs Russian propaganda in the online sphere, Lira himself did not provide any evidence to corroborate his claims of rising crime rates.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 02:37 PM IST
