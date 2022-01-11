Watch Video: Man gets chased by mountain lion in Los Angeles jungle during hiking

A video has gone viral on video-sharing platform Youtube where a man can be running from a small-sized mountain lion in the middle of the jungle.

The video was posted by ViralHog on Youtube showing a man running in the jungle while he is being chased by a mountain lion.

The incident occurred on January 8, 2022, in Los Angeles, California in the USA. The caption to the video read, "I was stalked by a mountain lion so I ran up on and scared it away with a roar at the last minute."

The hiker who filmed the video can be seen walking down the hill in the jungle and as soon as he turns his camera, a mountain lion is chasing him at full speed. The video shows that the hiker then screamed at the lion, making a loud roar sound scaring away the lion into bushes.

The video has been liked over 1,900 times on YouTube, and nearly 332,000 people have viewed the clip.

