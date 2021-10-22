Watch Video: Dubai sets new record with world's largest and tallest observation wheel

Dubai added yet another architectural feather to its cap this week with the opening of Ain Dubai - the world's largest and tallest observation wheel. The massive structure offers visitors a sweeping view of Dubai's iconic landmarks from indoor, air-conditioned cabins some 250 metres above the ground. To give a basis for comparison, Ain Dubai is nearly twice the height of the iconic London Eye with a 1750 people capacity and 48 hi-tech cabins.

The mammoth structure is located on Bluewaters Island near the Dubai Marina. For the uninitiated, the artificial island is located around 500 metres off the Jumeirah Beach Residence coastline and includes entertainment, hospitality, residential, and retail zones.

"This marvel of engineering exemplifies the Dubai spirit of grit and ambition, making the seemingly impossible possible and completely redefines the observation wheel experience! We truly can’t wait for the world to come onboard," read a tweet from the Dubai Holding Twitter handle. Ain Dubai incidentally is part of the company's extensive entertainment portfolio.

The new structure was inaugurated on Thursday, with the occasion being marked by a drone, light and fireworks show. The structure boasts 48 luxurious cabins, each of which is "larger than two double-decker buses". One can also book a private cabin for around half an hour at a time. Tickets to Ain Dubai can be purchased from the company website.

Since the inauguration, a video featuring Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has also gone viral. In the dizzying clip the royal can be seen sipping a beverage as he sits atop the world's largest ferris wheel.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:00 PM IST