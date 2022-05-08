Watch video: Drone footage captures Ukrainian fighter jets bombing Russian-occupied Snake Island

Jaw-dropping footage released Saturday reportedly shows two Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 Flankers making a high-speed, low-level bombing run on Russian-occupied Snake Island located in the western Black Sea.

Yet another Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 drone caught the strike on video, showing a tight shot of the island from the west. Two Su-27s enter very low from the south — lower than the lighthouse on the island’s southern point, while dropping infrared countermeasure flares.

The raid marks a significant escalation of Ukraine’s air campaign targeting the Russian garrison on the island in the western Black Sea, 80 miles south of Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa.

For at least a week now, Kyiv’s propeller-driven TB-2 armed drones have been waging a relentless defense-suppression campaign over and around Snake Island. The satellite-controlled drones with their 14-pound missiles have knocked out at least three air-defense systems on the 110-acre island as well as two Russian patrol boats and a landing craft along the shore.

The daring raid appeared to strike direct hits to the island’s main complex and buildings above the pier.

After the initial strikes there appear to be at least two major secondary explosions, which could mean the bombs struck an ammunition or fuel stage area, The Drive reported.

The bold attack comes after Ukraine claimed a TB2 drone destroyed Russian landing ship on the island.

On Saturday Ukraine showed a video claiming to be a military drone hit on a Russian landing ship supplying a TOR anti-aircraft missile system to Snake Island.

The island is strategically important because it allows Russia to claim territorial waters stretching 12 nautical miles out to sea.

They cover important shipping channels to the port cities of Odessa, Mykolaiv and Kherson.

After taking the island, Russia cut off the shipping channels, isolating Ukraine from international markets and depriving its economy of vital trade revenues as it seeks to defend itself.

In March, an audio clip was shared online of an officer from a Russian military ship telling Ukrainian guards guarding Snake Island to 'lay down your arms immediately to avoid bloodshed and unjustified deaths', adding 'otherwise you will be bombed'.

The guards can then be heard talking amongst themselves, agreeing 'this is it', before they responded to the Russian navy saying: 'Russian warship, go f*** yourself.'

