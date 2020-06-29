Watch: Shocking footage of terror attack at Karachi Stock Exchange

On Friday, at least two were killed and three others were injured after four terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange building on Monday and opened firing, reported Geo News.

According to reports, cops have said that three of the four terrorists have been killed while one remains inside the building. The terrorists launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and stormed the building after firing indiscriminately. A police officer and the security guard stationed outside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building were among the wounded.

Sindh province Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident. "Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs," he said on Twitter.