Watch: Romance in the middle of parliament debate in Italy

Love has no boundaries and not even a debate on post-earthquake reconstruction in parliament can stop it.
In the middle of a parliamentary session, Flavio Di Muro, an Italian lawmaker broke into an impromptu talk about life and relationships and suddenly took out a ring and popped the million-dollar question to his girlfriend.
"Elisa, will you marry me?" Di Muro asked his lover who was seated in the public gallery.
Di Muro's marriage proposal received thunderous applause in the parliament. MPs flocked to their colleague, hugged and congratulated him.
While his loving gesture was met with applause in the parliament, the speaker criticised the move and termed it inappropriate.
