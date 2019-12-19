Watch: Pelosi shuts down Democrats cheering and taking selfies during impeachment vote

The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday had to shut down the Democrats from cheering during the US President Donald Trump’s impeachment process. The democrats were also seen taking selfies in the house.

As soon as Pelosi said, “Article one is adopted,” and pounded her gavel, the democrats erupted in cheers, reported the Daily Wire.

The democrats were excited to hear their pure partisan impeachment process led to the impeachment of Donald Trump.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday night impeached President Donald Trump on two counts -- abuse of power and obstructing the Congress.

The first article of impeachment, abuse of power, was on party lines with 230 to 197 votes. The second article of impeachment, obstruction to the Congress, was voted 229-198 votes. The White House described the impeachment as one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of the US.