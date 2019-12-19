Watch: Pelosi shuts down Democrats cheering and taking selfies during impeachment vote

The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday had to shut down the Democrats from cheering during the US President Donald Trump’s impeachment process. The democrats were also seen taking selfies in the house.
As soon as Pelosi said, “Article one is adopted,” and pounded her gavel, the democrats erupted in cheers, reported the Daily Wire.
The democrats were excited to hear their pure partisan impeachment process led to the impeachment of Donald Trump.
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday night impeached President Donald Trump on two counts -- abuse of power and obstructing the Congress.
The first article of impeachment, abuse of power, was on party lines with 230 to 197 votes. The second article of impeachment, obstruction to the Congress, was voted 229-198 votes. The White House described the impeachment as one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of the US.
All four Democratic Indian American members of the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump. The impeachment now moves to the Senate where Supreme Court Chief Justice would preside over the trial.
Given that the ruling Republicans have majority in the 100-member Senate, political analysts say that impeachment is likely to fail and the Democrats might not be able to unseat Trump from the Oval Office.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would hold an impeachment trial early next year. Democrats need two-third majority in the Senate to convict Trump.
"If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duty. It is tragic that the President's reckless actions make impeachment necessary. He gave us no choice," Democratic leader and House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in her remarks on the floor of the House.
"There is a rush-job . because they want to influence the 2020 elections," Republcian Jim Sensenbrenner said.
"I just left the House floor and voted to impeach President Trump," Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said in an e-mail to his supporters.
"Here are the facts: President Trump abused his power. He threatened our democracy and obstructed Congress. He compromised our election and national security," he said.
In his first reaction, Trump said the Democrats were trying to impeach him from day one.
"They've been trying to impeach me from day one. After three years of sinister witch hunts, hoaxes, scams, tonight, House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans," he said in his address to a Keep America Great rally in Michigan.
"Crazy Nancy Pelosi's House Democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame," he said.
He then slammed his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton. Loud "Lock Her Up!" chant from the crowd after he mocked her stamina.
With inputs from Agencies.
